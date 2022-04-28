AUGUSTA, Maine – Gov. Janet Mills tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, her office announced.

Mills tested positive in the afternoon after developing a scratchy throat, according to her office. She has no other symptoms and has received a full slate of vaccinations, including a second booster shot. The 74-year-old governor was prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication that helps stave off serious cases of the virus.

The Democratic governor has been making several public appearances recently as her reelection campaign with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage kicks into higher gear. It comes after public events hailing recent high-profile bills, including a $1.2 billion spending package and an affordable housing bill.

Mills attended a bill signing event at the Hodgkins School Apartments, a senior housing complex in Augusta, on Wednesday. She also visited Southern Maine Community College on Thursday to promote two years of free community college included in her budget.

Neither she nor many other prominent Maine politicians have been wearing masks in public in recent weeks after federal health officials relaxed guidelines in February.

Mills is tested regularly as a safety precaution and last tested negative on Tuesday. She plans to isolate for five days per federal guidelines. Any close contacts have been notified.

