Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

An even more transmissible version of the highly contagious omicron subvariant is gaining a foothold in Maine, making up 12 percent of cases in April, according to the state’s latest COVID-19 variants report.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a seven-week high. That comes as hospitalizations have been trending up again since the beginning of April after a steady months-long decline as Maine emerged from the winter omicron surge.

Though the so-called stealth omicron subvariant — BA.2 — is driving up infections, it is causing less severe illness as health experts had predicted. Already Boston is starting to see a decline in wastewater data, suggesting the stealth omicron surge may be peaking in places.

Disputes over roads have even led to threats of violence with firearms, machetes and, on one memorable occasion, a medieval-style battle ax.

With just 2 percent of Maine’s population, Washington County accounts for 19.5 percent of pending homicide cases in the state.

Hammerhead worms don’t have respiratory or circulatory systems. What they do have is a single opening on their head that serves as both a mouth and anus.

If you need something to make you feel better, watch cute (not toxic or self-cloning) animals live with these Maine wildlife webcams.

“I’ve had enough of this reckless, dangerous and violent behavior,” Sen. Joe Baldacci, a former city councilor, said. “It has no place in Bangor.”

Saundra Pelletier’s Evofem has suffered financial setbacks that could threaten its future as a publicly traded company.

The bill would open future primaries starting in two years to roughly a third of Mainers who now have to register with a party to vote in them.

The bill would put Maine tribes in line with hundreds of other federally recognized tribes on jurisdiction over natural resources, land acquisition, taxation and more.

“Historically Maine has been the cheapest place in the country per acre, but we have seen land prices almost double in the last two years.”

Elizabeth Grant’s swearing in marked the first time in the 119-year history of the Houlton Lodge of Elks No. 835 that a woman has been elected to its highest post.

Stephane Ingo has verbally committed to continue his athletic and academic pursuits at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Fraternity Lodge was home to Deering’s City Hall during the neighborhood’s brief run as an independent city.

The stock car racing campaign in the state is taking on a new look this season.

In other Maine news …

Aerosmith set for Bangor concert this September

Sullivan man missing since February wanted by police

An earthquake hit Piscataquis County over the weekend

Fire breaks out at Pittston lay-down yard

I-295 in Portland reopens after bridge replacement

Vehicle fire closes I-295 in Portland

Maine’s top business advocate will step down by year’s end

Maine’s baby eel fishery rises to pre-COVID value of more than $20M

Beauty retailer Sephora set to open new store inside Bangor Kohl’s

