Although it’s likely no one felt too much of the earthquake that shook Sebec on Saturday, that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Around 2.56 p.m. a 2.5 magnitude quake struck about 3.1 miles southwest of the Piscataquis County town, and 16 miles from Dover-Foxcroft, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the quake caused any damage.

It’s the fourth earthquake recorded in Maine so far this month, according to the USGS. Since 1997, including Saturday’s quake, there have been 127 recorded earthquakes in the state.

Most recently, a 2.6 magnitude quake hit Winter Harbor and was felt locally on April 16, the USGS reported. ​​The largest earthquake ever recorded in Maine, measuring a 5.9 magnitude, was centered in the Pembroke-Eastport area on March 21, 1904, according to USGS data.

Any quake that is 2.5 magnitude or less is usually not felt and can only be recorded by a seismograph, according to the Michigan Technical Institute.

