Legendary Boston rock band Aerosmith will perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor this summer, in a concert that will be one of its only two shows on the East Coast in 2022.

The concert is set for Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets start at $55 for lawn seats and go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday. The concert comes four days before Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 8. The band will also begin a Las Vegas residency starting in June.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Aerosmith, composed of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, has not performed in Maine since November 2003. Prior to that, the band played at what today is called the Cross Insurance Arena 11 times between 1974 and 1998. The band has not played in Bangor since a 1984 concert at the Bangor Auditorium.

The show joins other previously announced concerts at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, including Dierks Bentley on June 23, Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 3, Phish on July 16, the Backstreet Boys on July 21, Keith Urban on July 23, Jimmy Buffett on Aug. 2, Incubus on Aug. 7, Pitbull on Aug. 11, Jason Aldean on Sept. 10, Sting on Sept. 11 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Sept. 18.

More articles from the BDN