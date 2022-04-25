A fire broke out at a heavy equipment lay-down yard on East Pittston Road on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 1:40 p.m. with flames being visible from Augusta. A three-story residence was destroyed next door while the fire spread across Route 194 to one of the 25 buildings in the Tut Hill “antiques village,” the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The Tut Hill fire has been extinguished, but flames are still spreading at the 50-acre property, Pittston Fire Chief Joshua Johnson told the paper.

Explosions from within the structures and equipment yard — which contains tractors, trucks and excavation equipment — could be heard from Gardnier, according to the paper.

People are urged to avoid Route 9 and Route 194 while they fight the blaze and no injuries have been reported so far.

