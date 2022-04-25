National beauty and skincare retailer Sephora will open a shop-within-a-shop inside the Bangor Kohl’s, with a grand opening set for Friday.

The new 2,500-square-foot Sephora is located inside Kohl’s at the Bangor Parkade development, and will offer a full array of products including high-end beauty brands like Clinique, Kiehl’s and NARS, as well as in-store beauty stylists.

A small Sephora was previously located inside the JCPenney at the Bangor Mall. Kohl’s announced a partnership with Sephora in 2020 to bring its shops to more than 400 Kohl’s locations nationwide in 2022, with another 400 openings planned for 2023.

Kohl’s in 2019 also partnered with Amazon to allow customers to make in-store returns on Amazon purchases, an amenity that is also available in Bangor.

Another national beauty, skin and hair care retailer, Ulta, is also open in the same development as Kohl’s in Bangor.

