A man who was reported missing in February is wanted by the Maine State Police as part of a criminal investigation.

Anson Snowdeal, 41, was last seen in Ellsworth on Feb. 9 when he left an apartment on Water Street without his phone or wallet, according to the Maine State Police.

However, Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest and there is evidence that he is avoiding detection, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, told WABI.

She said that there is no evidence to suggest that he is endangered.

Moss also told the outlet that Snowdeal was aware of the investigation and the pending charges when he disappeared.

The reasons for the investigation or the nature of the pending charges was not immediately known.

