Two more Mainers have died and another 188 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,195. Check out our tracker for more information.

New U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show all counties, except Hancock County, have a low risk of community transmission.

The University of Maine System has dropped its mask mandate for most campus spaces.

Maine’s “go-to” legal expert on child pornography cases helped build the case against former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

The gruesome details of her real, and imagined, crimes make Patience Boston the most infamous prisoner ever held at York’s Old Gaol.

Starting in their daughter’s basement in what they thought was a temporary move, they ended up living in 22 different places.

Wastewater treatment plants make the water safe enough to pump back into a waterway, but they don’t treat it for PFAS, and they’re not required to.

Property owners have turned to metal roofs for years for their longevity and easy maintenance, and even as protection against fires.

PLUS: The Penobscot McCrum fire has raised concerns that anhydrous ammonia and the sulfuric acid used in the company’s wastewater treatment plant are contaminating nearby water bodies and Belfast’s air.

Somerset County has relied on its current dispatch system for nearly two decades.

Snowmobilers should be on the lookout for a giant cutout of a shirtless Eric Robbins giving an enthusiastic thumbs up along Aroostook trails.

This Bangor bridge still crosses the Kenduskeag, despite fires, floods and urban renewal

Walking across the Kenduskeag Stream footbridge in downtown Bangor is a pretty ordinary thing, whether it’s during the high waters of the spring season, or during the cracking, creaking ice of winter.

$1 million funding will help Maine university system acquire a mobile nursing vehicle

The University of Maine System’s 1,822 nursing students will have an easier time completing their clinical hours with a new simulation classroom on wheels.

One of Maine’s top female basketball players wants to hear how the sport changed women’s lives

Emily Ellis remembers being in third grade, sitting on the sidelines, sipping a soda and watching her boy classmates play recreation league basketball.

In other Maine news…

Trio brings taste of Southern barbecue to Houlton

Sanford man accused of trafficking 2 pounds of fentanyl

Police: Sexual assault on Sanford trails didn’t occur as reported

Waterville man and 2 teens planned to carry out ISIS-inspired mosque attack in Chicago, FBI says

Arrest made in connection with Bangor YMCA burglary

Man accused of stealing firearm from Bangor pawn shop

Levant man allegedly used pandemic relief funds on bail in Florida and a telescope

Maine State Prison inmate dies

Water park says it will revive Saco drive-in theater

Maine regulators propose tougher standards for electric utilities

Former Old Town star pitcher transfers to play softball at Husson

Central Maine college-hospital partnership paving the way for higher-paying professional jobs

Maine man who injured officer during 2019 shootout sentenced to 30 years in prison