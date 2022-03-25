A Sanford man was arrested Thursday after police say they found 2 pounds of fentanyl in his vehicle.

Andrew Hanson, 36, was charged with aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hanson was suspected of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine from out of state throughout Greater Sanford, prompting a joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Sanford Police Department.





On Thursday, police stopped Hanson as he returned to Sanford from New Hampshire, Moss said Friday.

During a subsequent search, police turned up 2 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 2.3 ounces of methamphetamine, $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds and a fake handgun, according to Moss.

The drugs are worth an estimated $155,000, Moss said.

His passenger, 20-year-old Julia Rea of Biddeford, also was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear on a theft charge.

Hanson is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $25,000 bail.