Richard Murray-Burns shown in court in January 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

A Hartland man who pleaded guilty in August 2021 to 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.

Richard Murray-Burns, 33, led police on a chase from Waterville to Canaan in December 2019 before shooting at multiple officers. Murray-Burns was sentenced to 225 years — with all but 30 years suspended — and 20 years of probation, the Morning Sentinel reported.

In December 2019, Waterville police officer Timothy Hinton stopped Murray-Burns’ car on Route 201 after a call from the local Walmart alleging that he stole food. After Hinton attempted to approach the car, Murray-Burns fled and led police on a 15-mile chase, the newspaper reported.

During the chase, Hinton was shot in both arms. Kennebec and Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said Thursday that Murray-Burns would pull over to wait for officers to arrive and then ambush them with gunfire, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The shootout ended 20 minutes later in Canaan, with Murray-Burns suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Hospital tests revealed in court on Thursday indicated Murray-Burns — who said he was on LSD and was struggling with his mental health during the chase — also had fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system, the newspaper reported.

BDN digital editor Rosemary Lausier contributed to this report.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.