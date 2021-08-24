Richard Murray-Burns, who allegedly led police on a chase from Waterville to Canaan in 2019 and shot at multiple officers, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to nine counts of elevated aggravated attempted murder, according to Maeghan Maloney, District Attorney for Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

The chase that led to the charges began when the Waterville Walmart reported a suspected shoplifting to police. After Waterville police officer Timothy Hinton stopped a car on Route 201 driven by the alleged thief, Murray-Burns allegedly shot him in both arms and drove away.

Hinton and other police officers pursued him. The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan, when eight officers shot at Murray-Burns.

Murray-Burns will be sentenced on Wednesday morning in Somerset County Superior Court before Justice Bruce Mallonee. He faces up to life in prison.