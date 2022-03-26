Two Mainers have died and another 188 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 234,839, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 234,651 on Friday.

Of those, 169,927 have been confirmed positive, while 64,912 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 2,195.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,546. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,640 on Friday.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,526 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 33.82 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,354), Aroostook (12,580), Cumberland (47,958), Franklin (5,637), Hancock (7,308), Kennebec (22,683), Knox (5,865), Lincoln (5,135), Oxford (11,159), Penobscot (27,200), Piscataquis (2,959), Sagadahoc (5,017), Somerset (9,527), Waldo (5,979), Washington (4,294) and York (39,179) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 554 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 993,970 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,936,777 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 976,505 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.