A man who was sentenced to life in the Maine State Prison died Sunday morning.

Michael Boucher, 71, died around 4:40 a.m., according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

Boucher strangled and stalked 18-year-old Debra Dill of West Gardiner in 1973 and was later sentenced to life in 1991.





The cause of death was not released.