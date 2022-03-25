Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a wintry mix, rain or sleet throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 254 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,193. Check out our tracker for more information.

Mainers who do not have health insurance can still get free COVID-19 testing or treatment, or get costs reimbursed, through the state.





Eliot Cutler declined to comment on the investigation when asked about the topic by a Bangor Daily News reporter earlier on Thursday.

Before working for Sen. Edmund Muskie on Capitol Hill, Madeleine Albright went door to door as a volunteer for his 1972 presidential campaign.

The boy was on a public trail system in the city Tuesday afternoon when police say he encountered a group of people who assaulted him.

The massive blaze scorched and buckled the metal roof of the potato factory located on the Belfast waterfront, at the foot of Pierce Street.

ALSO: How officials kept Belfast safe when the potato plant burned

Rockport has 30 days to pay approximately $145,000 that Camden officials say it owes in sewer fees.

The overhaul of the Hogan Road interchange was expected to be completed by 2019. Construction is expected to start in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.

Heartleaf ABA will help young children with autism become comfortable with basics like motor skills, social skills, eating and communication.

So far, 180 paddlers have signed up for the 55th edition of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

Maine’s top military official has asked for an outside investigation of how the Maine National Guard handles sexual assault cases, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday.

Joe Bramanti’s underwhelming .225 batting average, with 16 hits in 71 at-bats, hides the fact that six of those hits have been home runs.

Clarice Bell is the first Orono High School girl to ever win a state individual golf championship.

In other Maine news …

Longtime Presque Isle basketball and softball coach to step down

Former Hampden Academy and UMaine pitcher now in the minors is focused on ‘becoming a better baseball player’

Woman claims she was sexually harassed and paid less than male coworkers at York County toothpaste plant

Acadia’s carriage roads are closed for mud season

Former truck driver accused of watching Netflix when he fatally struck Falmouth couple

Maine’s marijuana sales grew 20 percent a month in the industry’s 1st year

Skowhegan millworkers ratify new union contract, averting strike

Houlton community steps up in aftermath of fire that killed 4-year-old

Maine Legislature helps Aroostook city further its own broadband solution

Nearly a dozen Bangor businesses have been broken into this month

York County woman accused of stealing more than $500K from her NH employer

Report on deadly Farmington blast offers recommendations to prevent future tragedies

Bar Harbor petition seeks to limit daily cruise ship visitors

Migration fueled another year of population growth in Maine in 2021

2nd person in a week charged with passing stopped school bus