Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a wintry mix, rain or sleet throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers have died and another 254 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,193. Check out our tracker for more information.
Mainers who do not have health insurance can still get free COVID-19 testing or treatment, or get costs reimbursed, through the state.
Eliot Cutler hires top defense lawyer after state police search his homes
Eliot Cutler declined to comment on the investigation when asked about the topic by a Bangor Daily News reporter earlier on Thursday.
Before Madeleine Albright was secretary of state, she knocked doors on Munjoy Hill
Before working for Sen. Edmund Muskie on Capitol Hill, Madeleine Albright went door to door as a volunteer for his 1972 presidential campaign.
Sanford shocked after 13-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted by group
The boy was on a public trail system in the city Tuesday afternoon when police say he encountered a group of people who assaulted him.
Blaze destroys Belfast potato processor’s plant
The massive blaze scorched and buckled the metal roof of the potato factory located on the Belfast waterfront, at the foot of Pierce Street.
ALSO: How officials kept Belfast safe when the potato plant burned
Midcoast towns ensnared in dispute over sewer costs
Rockport has 30 days to pay approximately $145,000 that Camden officials say it owes in sewer fees.
‘Diverging diamond’ Hogan Road interchange still in the works after years of delays
The overhaul of the Hogan Road interchange was expected to be completed by 2019. Construction is expected to start in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
Bangor’s new autism center will connect kids with therapy during most impactful life stage
Heartleaf ABA will help young children with autism become comfortable with basics like motor skills, social skills, eating and communication.
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race hopes to attract 800 paddlers this year
So far, 180 paddlers have signed up for the 55th edition of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Top military official seeks outside probe of Maine National Guard’s handling of sexual assault cases
Maine’s top military official has asked for an outside investigation of how the Maine National Guard handles sexual assault cases, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday.
UMaine baseball player’s underwhelming batting average masks his clutch performance
Joe Bramanti’s underwhelming .225 batting average, with 16 hits in 71 at-bats, hides the fact that six of those hits have been home runs.
After playing for just 4 years, Orono’s Clarice Bell lands scholarship to play Division I golf
Clarice Bell is the first Orono High School girl to ever win a state individual golf championship.
In other Maine news …
Longtime Presque Isle basketball and softball coach to step down
Former Hampden Academy and UMaine pitcher now in the minors is focused on ‘becoming a better baseball player’
Woman claims she was sexually harassed and paid less than male coworkers at York County toothpaste plant
Acadia’s carriage roads are closed for mud season
Former truck driver accused of watching Netflix when he fatally struck Falmouth couple
Maine’s marijuana sales grew 20 percent a month in the industry’s 1st year
Skowhegan millworkers ratify new union contract, averting strike
Houlton community steps up in aftermath of fire that killed 4-year-old
Maine Legislature helps Aroostook city further its own broadband solution
Nearly a dozen Bangor businesses have been broken into this month
York County woman accused of stealing more than $500K from her NH employer
Report on deadly Farmington blast offers recommendations to prevent future tragedies
Bar Harbor petition seeks to limit daily cruise ship visitors
Migration fueled another year of population growth in Maine in 2021
2nd person in a week charged with passing stopped school bus