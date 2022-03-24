If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted on a public trail system in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was on the trail system, which runs from the YMCA skate park to Spartan Drive, about 3:30 p.m. when he encountered a group of people who assaulted him, according to acting Detective Sgt. Everett Allen of the Sanford Police Department.

The assault was reported to the middle school resource officer on Wednesday.

Allen cautioned people to be aware of their surroundings while on the trail system, walk in groups and report any suspicious behavior.

Sanford police will be increasing their presence in the area, Allen said Thursday.

Anyone can report suspicious behavior to the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-3644, extension 1, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 207-324-9170, extension 4.

No additional information was immediately released.