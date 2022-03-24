This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died and another 254 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 234,413, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 234,159 on Wednesday.





Of those, 169,669 have been confirmed positive, while 64,744 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 2,193.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,525 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,342), Aroostook (12,534), Cumberland (47,895), Franklin (5,630), Hancock (7,295), Kennebec (22,620), Knox (5,856), Lincoln (5,127), Oxford (11,146), Penobscot (27,123), Piscataquis (2,956), Sagadahoc (5,005), Somerset (9,493), Waldo (5,970), Washington (4,279) and York (39,133) counties. Information about where an additional eight cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,844,497 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 974,840 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.