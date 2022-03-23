This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died and another 191 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 234,159, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 233,968 on Tuesday.

Of those, 169,513 have been confirmed positive, while 64,646 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men in their 60s and 80s from Androscoggin County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,190.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,690. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,683 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.43 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,749.54.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old account for the largest portion of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 4,512 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 33.71 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (22,331), Aroostook (12,525), Cumberland (47,858), Franklin (5,626), Hancock (7,291), Kennebec (22,589), Knox (5,847), Lincoln (5,124), Oxford (11,125), Penobscot (27,088), Piscataquis (2,952), Sagadahoc (4,999), Somerset (9,480), Waldo (5,964), Washington (4,261) and York (39,093) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 449 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 993,062 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 79,803,670 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 973,266 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.