This story will be updated.

Six hours after firefighters were called to the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast, flames are beginning to die down, but massive plumes of smoke can be seen for miles.

A firefighter on a tall ladder truck is shooting water down into the blaze while an excavator begins to knock down part of the building.

The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency has advised residents to shelter in place, the City of Belfast said in a message posted at about 8 a.m. Meanwhile, emergency personnel on the scene including the Belfast Fire Department and Belfast Police Department have evacuated the area due to chemical concerns.

A view of the Penobscot McCrum fire from the nearby footbridge.

Officials have also shut down the Route 1 bridge. Local schools have also been impacted. RSU 71 evacuated Belfast Area High School and sent students home due to the fire and the direction of the wind, according to a communication sent to parents. School for K-5 students was delayed by two hours.

Officials from CMP and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection are at the fire scene.

The massive blaze scorched and buckled the metal roof of the potato factory located on the Belfast waterfront, at the foot of Pierce Street. Tall plumes of black, white and grey smoke are billowing into the sky above the burning factory.

Earlier in the morning, masks were being handed out because the chemicals in or near the burning building may be dangerous.

Fire crews pour water on the burning building at the Penobscot McCrum facility in Belfast. Firefighters stand on a hillside in Belfast as Penobscot McCrum burns below them.

Emilie Gruchow, who lives by the hospital and is training to join a search and rescue team, woke up to a chemical smell around 2:30 a.m.

“It was pretty faint. I saw on Facebook that there was a fire here. I waited a little while and people were sending pictures. I decided to come by to help make sure people in the nearby area were OK,” Gruchow said.

Gruchow said she had handed out about 10 masks so far.

Jay McCrum, the owner of the business, hugged an emotional employee who came up to him in a parking lot overlooking the fire. “We’re going to figure this out,” he told her.

A seven or eight person cleaning crew was working when the fire broke out, and all were able to safely evacuate, he said.

“I’m doing good because everybody is safe,” McCrum said. “And all the fire departments have been phenomenal.”

McCrum said he was able to get the Belfast fire chief a floor plan of the building, so that the firefighters would be better informed about the locations of the ammonia tanks and other substances.

Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders was on scene Thursday morning, where he said he would remain all day.

“We’re just glad everyone right now is safe,” Sanders said.

A plume of smoke from the Penobscot McCrum factory is visible for miles.

The major concern today is the ammonia tanks that are located on the property, according to Sanders, whose voice cracked with emotion when talking about the response of the Belfast Fire Department and other firefighters.

“These people mean a lot to me, so. They’re good people, and they’ve been battling it since what, 2 a.m.. So I think the best thing we novices can do right now is stay the hell out of the way and pray to God the tanks don’t blow.”

Belfast fire officials said that they received the call at 2:01 a.m. Firefights from multiple nearby towns including Camden were also called in to battle the blaze.

The fire is causing disruptions to the Belfast area.

About 120 people work at the factory, which processes and freezes potato products such as potato wedges, fries and more.

McCrum said that at this time, it’s not known how the fire started.

This isn’t the first time that a facility of the potato processing plant has had a fire. In 2019, an office building was destroyed.

The Penobscot McCrum company was created in 2004 after the McCrum family bought the assets of Penobscot Frozen Foods. The company processes potatoes into baked and mashed potato products as well as wedges and potato skins. The company later expanded operations beyond Belfast.

Sanders said he spoke with another Belfast City Councilor briefly Thursday morning about potentially using a city financial assistance fund to help workers who might be impacted by the fire. Nothing definitive has been decided yet though.

BDN editor Sarah Walker Caron contributed to this report.