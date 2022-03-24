If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Maine’s top military official has asked for an outside investigation of how the Maine National Guard handles sexual assault cases, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, the guard’s adjutant general, contacted the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations last week to ask for the independent review, Mills said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day before lawmakers are set to hold a hearing on a bill calling for an independent investigation of Maine’s guard following pressure from survivors of military sexual violence and a three-part Bangor Daily News series that revealed a predatory culture on the Army-side of the organziation.

The Office of Complex Investigations was created in 2013 to assess how well state and territorial guard outfits handle assault cases, although the office temporarily paused climate assessments in 2020.

It’s unclear if Maine’s request will be accepted.

In his request for the review last week, Farnham wrote that he wanted to review to ensure “we are truly doing all that we can for our men and women in uniform,” according to Mills’ office.

Mills oversees the guard as governor.