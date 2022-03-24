The expansive carriage roads at Acadia National Park are closed as the spring thaw gets underway.

The 45 miles of carriage roads tend to close annually during the time of year known as “mud season” in Maine, and this year is no different. The closure will help protect the integrity of the roads so that park-goers will be able to enjoy them once conditions dry out.

Walking, bicycling or riding horses is prohibited on the roads until further notice, according to the park’s website.

Last summer, a heavy rain storm wiped out more than 10 miles of the carriage roads, which took months to repair.

Along with reconstructing the washed out trails, the park system also improved a 6.3 mile section of roads around Eagle Lake, which was completed in October of 2021.

A section of park trails also remains closed through the spring to allow for peregrine falcon nesting and chick rearing.

The Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail and Valley Cove Trail will be closed until further notice, while part of the Orange and Black Path will be closed, according to the park’s website.