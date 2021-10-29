Eagle Lake Loop, the last section of Acadia’s 45-mile carriage road network to be rehabilitated, is now complete and open to the public.

The completion of the loop means the end of the decades-long repair of the historic trail network that once saw carriage traffic through the area. Now it hosts bikers, runners, equestrians and hikers.

According to the National Park Service, the funds were raised for the carriage roads project from 1991 to 1995 by Friends of Acadia, who matched money from the federal government to pay for the work. The repair work included rehabilitation of the road surface and drainage, as well as some masonry retaining walls and stone slope protection walls.

