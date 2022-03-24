Children dash across the road after getting off a school bus in this 2016 file photo. Two drivers were charged within the same week, one in Standish and one on Mount Desert Island, for passing a stopped school bus that had its lights on. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

A Mount Desert Island man was charged last Saturday with passing a stopped school bus.

Ralph Colson, 53, was summoned after a woman called the Mount Desert police to report that a person in a black truck had driven by a school bus while children were getting off the bus on March 16, according to the Mount Desert Islander.

Passing a stopped school bus with its lights on is a Class E offense and can carry a $250 fine for a first offense.

Saturday’s summons is the second report within a week of a person passing a stopped school bus that had its lights on.

A 19-year-old woman was charged earlier this week for passing a school bus that children were getting off from on March 16 in Standish.

Carly Rioux of Gorham was reportedly seen on security footage driving a silver car that attempted to speed past a school bus that had its lights on.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.