A Mount Desert Island man was charged last Saturday with passing a stopped school bus.

Ralph Colson, 53, was summoned after a woman called the Mount Desert police to report that a person in a black truck had driven by a school bus while children were getting off the bus on March 16, according to the Mount Desert Islander.

Passing a stopped school bus with its lights on is a Class E offense and can carry a $250 fine for a first offense.

Saturday’s summons is the second report within a week of a person passing a stopped school bus that had its lights on.

A 19-year-old woman was charged earlier this week for passing a school bus that children were getting off from on March 16 in Standish.

Carly Rioux of Gorham was reportedly seen on security footage driving a silver car that attempted to speed past a school bus that had its lights on.