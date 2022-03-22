A 19-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly passed a stopped school bus that had its lights on last Wednesday.

Carly Rioux of Gorham was reported on Monday for passing the bus at around 3:17 p.m. on March 16 while a child was attempting to get off the stopped school bus near 1110 Chadbourne Road in Standish, according to Captain Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rioux was seen in video footage attempting to pass the bus that had its lights on, which is a Class E crime.





Rioux was summoned to Bridgton Court on Monday, and could face a $250 fine, according to Joyce.