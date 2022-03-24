Nearly a dozen Bangor businesses have been the targets of break-ins this month, according to police, who were investigating two new break-ins Thursday morning.

The Bangor Police Department has been called to investigate 11 break-ins since March 1. The Bangor Region YMCA, Epic Sports and a pawn shop have been among the targets, according to Bangor police.

Only one person has been charged in connection with a break-in so far, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.





Clyde Cooper, 51, was charged with burglarizing Herbal Tea and Tobacco at 44 Main St. on March 14.

On Thursday morning, Bangor police responded to back-to-back break-in calls after someone broke into a pawn shop on State Street and someone broke into the Bangor Region YMCA on Second Street, forcing the organization to close its building for the day.

A Bangor Region YMCA patron reacts to a sign indicating the YMCA’s closure Thursday in Bangor; The Buy and Sell Shop on State Street in Bangor was broken into Thursday as well. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Two weeks ago, Antique Alley on Columbia Street in downtown Bangor was the target of another break-in. Someone threw a brick through the front window of the shop to steal jewelry and cutlery, Betters said.

And on March 16, Epic Sports on Main Street was broken into during the early morning hours. Bangor police responded to the store just before 5 a.m. and found that a large glass window had been smashed after someone threw a piece of asphalt, according to Betters.

A window was broken at Epic Sports on Central Street in Bangor on March 16. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The suspect in that case made off with more than $2,000 worth of clothing. The cost to repair the window is estimated to be around $4,000.

Additionally, burglars have broken into the Fairmount Market and the Corner Store, both on Hammond Street, as well as the WeeBeez Deli and Market’s Capehart location on Blue Hill East.