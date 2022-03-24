This story will be updated.

Police are investigating a Thursday morning break-in at a pawn shop on State Street in Bangor

The break-in happened at the Buy and Sell Shop at 145 State St., according to Bangor police.





State Street remains open to traffic, but there’s a police presence in the area, and police have placed tape around a portion of the sidewalk in front of the pawn shop.

Police confirmed there had been a break-in but did not say what was stolen.

The right hand entrance door to the shop is shattered.

Police in Bangor are also investigating a break-in at the Bangor Region YMCA on Second Street. The YMCA building will be closed for the day Thursday while police investigate, the Y said in a Facebook post.