Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest data on COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Brewer will become the latest school department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible students as schools take a leading role in vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds.





COVID-19 cases aren’t likely to wane soon, experts said.

ALSO: However, more Maine adults have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine over the past few weeks, driving up the state’s overall vaccination rate as young children also become eligible.

The vaccination campaign hasten the end of a nearly 2-year-long pandemic that has changed how kids learn and socialize with their friends and family.

What concerns scientists is the possibility of the virus mutating within deer and creating a new strain that might be transmitted back to humans.

“We don’t think mining is dead in Maine. This is a speed bump,” Wolfden Resources CEO Ron Little said.

The groups could still get their questions on the ballot if they collect enough signatures.

City officials cited database issues as the reason that official vote counts have not been reported and released.

Outdoor recreationists are trying to make the most of their favorite winter sports, but it is getting increasingly harder for certain activities to persist.

“It means everything to bring the trophy home,” said UMaine senior back Hannah Abbott from Portland and Cheverus High School.

In other Maine news …

Bangor council chooses Rick Fournier for chair as school committee backs Marwa Hassanien

Child’s death leads to $700K drug seizure in Oakland

Oxford County 3-year-old overdoses on heroin

Promising but untested UMaine women’s basketball team opens at Nebraska on Tuesday

UMaine men’s basketball to play the underdog for big windfalls less this season

NOAA designates area to help endangered right whales off Maine coast

Champion distance runner from Medomak Valley commits to UMaine

Nearly 500 wooded acres to be protected in central Maine

More than a dozen headstones toppled in Lewiston graveyard

REI Co-op to open 1st store in Maine