The Bangor City Council on Monday chose Rick Fournier to serve as its new chair while the School Committee chose Marwa Hassanien.

The unanimous selections from both bodies came as they swore in their newly elected members following last week’s election. Fournier will take over for Councilor Dan Tremble, while Hassanien will take over as chair from Carin Sychterz, who remains on the school committee.





The chairs serve yearlong terms in their positions.

Both Fournier and Hassanien are serving their first terms on the council and school committee after their election in 2019.

Speaking after he was elected chair, Fournier said that the council needed to take the lead in addressing Bangor’s homelessness problem in collaboration with other institutions and Bangor residents. Homelessness, along with affordable housing, was by far the most discussed topic in last week’s City Council election.

Hassanien said she looked forward to collaborating with her fellow committee members and Superintendent James Tager, who started in his post in July. She also praised Sychterz’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and said she would prioritize working with students of diverse backgrounds, including LGBTQ students and those with disabilities.

From left, Bangor city councilors Gretchen Schaefer, Susan Hawes and Dina Yacoubagha take the oath of office on Monday, with City Clerk Lisa Goodwin swearing them in for a three-year term. Schaefer and Hawes won re-election to the council last week while Yacoubagha was elected to her first term. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Bangor School Committee member Tim Surrette was elected as vice chair of the committee, taking over the role previously held by Hassanien.

City Clerk Lisa Goodwin also swore in the winners from Tuesday’s elections.

On the council, those were newcomer Dina Yacoubagha and incumbents Susan Hawes and Gretchen Schaefer. Sara Luciano and Ben Sprague, both non-incumbents, were sworn in as the newest members of the School Committee.