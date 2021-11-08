Brewer will become the latest school department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible students as schools take a leading role in vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds.

Penobscot Community Health Care will operate a vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brewer Community School to inoculate students 5 years and older, according to Brewer Superintendent Gregg Palmer.

Brewer is the latest Bangor-area school department to offer its youngest students a chance to get vaccinated after federal officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds last week. School clinics and pediatricians’ offices are taking the lead in vaccinating young Mainers against COVID-19.





The Bangor School Department and the Hampden-based Regional School Unit 22 are operating their own school clinics starting Monday in partnership with Bangor Public Health and Community Services and PCHC.

Senior nursing students from the University of Maine will also fan out to 14 school clinics in the Bangor area to help inoculate students.

As school vaccination clinics get underway, pediatricians from the state’s largest health care systems will hold a Tuesday webinar at 6 p.m. to inform parents about what to expect if they choose to let their children be vaccinated.

Almost 1,100 Mainers who are 11 or younger have received their first dose in the week since the vaccine was approved for youngsters, according to state data.