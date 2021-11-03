Some locations in Maine are scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine late Tuesday.

Walgreens is allowing parents to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 12 at locations across Maine, with the earliest appointments available next week. CVS is also scheduling appointments for children at certain locations in the U.S., though no appointments were available in Maine as of Wednesday morning.

Brewer-based Northern Light Health will begin offering vaccines for children across its system next week. The hospital expects to open its online scheduling tool on Monday once it knows how many child-sized doses it is receiving, a spokesperson said. It will also be offering vaccines at typical pediatric appointments and through school-based clinics, which the state has identified as central to its vaccine rollout for the younger population.





MaineHealth, the state’s largest hospital system, already has plans to offer clinics at more than 60 schools, primarily in southern Maine, according to a list on its website, with more likely to be added.

Hannaford and Walmart also plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children, but neither was scheduling appointments online yet Wednesday morning.