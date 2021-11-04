At least two school departments in the Bangor area will offer younger students COVID-19 shots starting next week following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization of the shot for youngsters.

Regional School Unit 22 — which serves Hampden, Winterport, Newburgh and Frankfort — has partnered with Penobscot Community Health Care to offer its 5- to 11-year-old students Pfizer vaccines starting Nov. 10, the district health team said in an email sent to community members on Wednesday.

RSU 22 will host vaccine clinics at the Smith School in Winterport from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday, and at the Weatherbee School in Hampden on that day from 4 to 7 p.m. Students can receive a second dose on Dec. 1. Shots can be scheduled here.





The Bangor School Department announced it had partnered with Bangor Public Health and Community Services to offer vaccine clinics on Monday in the James F. Doughty and William S. Cohen school libraries from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Parents or guardians must be present to give consent and transport their students, the department said in a Facebook post.

Vaccine clinics will also be held at Fruit Street and Abraham Lincoln schools on Tuesday. Students must bring consent forms with them to school.

Kids will also be able to get vaccinated the following week at the Fourteenth Street, Fairmount, Vine Street, and Downeast and Mary Snow schools.

Additional clinics will be scheduled for some time the week of Nov. 22, with second shots scheduled the weeks of Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a media briefing late last month that several health care providers were coordinating with school departments across the state to immediately inoculate younger children.