BROWNFIELD — A three-year-old child is expected to make a full recovery after overdosing on heroin in Brownfield, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Josselyn Henry from Brownfield, had left her alone in a room in their Main Street apartment, according to officials.

When Henry returned to check on her child, the girl was unconscious from ingesting some heroin that was left within her reach.





The child was taken to Bridgton Hospital.

Henry was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Child Protective Services were notified.