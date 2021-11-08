Oakland police seized roughly $700,000 of drugs from a home on Nov. 2 after a mother called them to report that her 14-month-old was having a medical emergency.

Ashley Malloy, 21, apparently called 911 that afternoon to get help for her son Karson, who was pronounced dead after arriving at Inland Hospital. Police said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

After a preliminary investigation, police procured a search warrant for the home and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as over $2,000 in cash. Malloy was charged on Nov. 4, 2021, with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. She was arrested and released on unsecured bond.