OXFORD, Maine — Conservation groups in Maine have collaborated to preserve nearly 500 acres of woods in the central part of the state.

Western Foothills Land Trust and The Conservation Fund said the trust bought the tree farm tract in mid-October from White Pine Forest LLC, a subsidiary of The Conservation Fund.

The groups said the land trust’s funding came from a Maine Community Foundation grant program and another grant from The Conservation Fund. They said the land trust is working to complete a plan for the tract that will include a forest management plan for part of the property that could be commercially harvested in the future.

Most of the land will be managed for the health of the forest and wildlife, the groups said. The parties did not disclose the purchase price.