WESTBROOK —- REI Co-op is set to open its first store in Maine this week, bringing another stop for outdoors adventure gear to the state.

The store will open in the rapidly-growing Rock Row development in Westbrook.

The 24,000 square foot location will feature a wide range of outdoor gear, including a bike, ski, and snowboard shop staffed with certified mechanics.

The store will officially open its doors this Friday with giveaways offered throughout the weekend for customers.