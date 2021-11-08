Dozens of headstones were found knocked over in a Lewiston graveyard on Monday.

The toppled headstones were discovered recently at St. Peter’s Cemetery, according to NewsCenter Maine.

The director of the cemetery told NewsCenter that he believed that the headstones were disturbed some time in September. Officials are making the effort to contact direct family members to inform them of the damage to the stones.





Cemetery officials said that the Lewiston Police Department is working to investigate how the stones were knocked over.

The St. Peter’s Cemetery is the third where toppled stones have been found in the past month and a half.

On Oct. 5, several headstones were found vandalized at a Jay cemetery.

On Oct. 15, a number of headstones at the Moulton Cemetery in Bucksport were found toppled.