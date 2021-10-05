Dozens of headstones were damaged and broken at a cemetery in Jay late last week.

The vandalized headstones at Jay Hill Cemetery date back to the 1800s, according to Jay Police Chief Richard Caton.

“My thoughts would be that it’s young adults or young kids that don’t know the devastation that they’re doing to such areas,” Caton said.





Rachel Hanson said her father’s headstone is all she has left after losing him in 2014.

“He saved me from a lot,” Hanson said. “It’s hard to live life without him. He was everything to me.”

Hanson was relieved Monday to see her father’s headstone wasn’t damaged.

“I feel very bad for them,” Hanson said. “I can’t imagine the emotions they’re going through right now and how they’re feeling, because I know if it was me, I would be very upset.”