Dozens of headstones at a Bucksport cemetery have been broken and toppled.

The vandalism occurred at Moulton Cemetery sometime last Thursday night, the Bucksport Police Department said. Whoever damaged the gravestone also is suspected of stealing a tractor in the area and then driving it around the cemetery before abandoning it, police said.

The cemetery is located in a remote rural part of town, off Route 46 in northern Bucksport.





The damage done to the gravestones was “senseless,” police said.

“The cemetery is a monument of our past with headstones from the 1800’s,” police said.

An attempt to reach the Bucksport Police Department on Wednesday morning was not immediately successful.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact Patrol Officer Gerald Lowe at 207-469-7951. Callers with information can remain anonymous.