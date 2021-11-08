Today is Monday. It will be in the 50s and sunny across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers died and another 698 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 1,207.
Ellsworth’s two main schools are experiencing COVID outbreaks, as are 11 other schools in Hancock County.
UMaine is sending nursing students to vaccinate kids against COVID-19
As many as 30 nursing students will be dispatched to 14 different schools starting this week.
Maine’s emergency helicopter fleet braces for COVID-19 to get worse
The combined pressures of a stubborn pandemic that won’t subside and a stressed medical system that’s short on beds and staff are catching up with the emergency helicopter service that’s been around since 1998.
Hate crimes and human trafficking are on radar for Maine’s new US attorney
“I thought this was going to be such a fascinating and rewarding time to be at the table to talk about law enforcement and race and domestic terrorism and political violence.”
Maine restaurants pass rising costs onto diners
Surging expenses, paired with an industry-wide trend toward higher wages, mean restaurant owners must raise menu prices if they want to maintain already tight profit margins.
CMP corridor’s loss shows how New England’s clean-power goals will be hard to meet
With the CMP corridor at risk or facing costly delays, Maine and Massachusetts need to quickly hone energy strategies.
In other Maine news …
Hampden detox center to reopen Monday
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Portland
Man charged with murder for Standish woman’s death
2 people whose bodies found at Lewiston and NH waste facilities were engaged