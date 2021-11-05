LEWISTON — Two bodies, found in two separate waste facilities in two different states, have been identified as a couple.

On Sept. 21, remains were discovered at a Casella Waste Systems facility on River Road in Lewiston. According to the Laconia Daily Sun, they were identified as 29-year-old Matthew Schofield of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Just days earlier on Sept. 9, the remains of 28-year-old Jessica Lurvey, also of Laconia, were found at a waste transfer facility in Belmont, New Hampshire, which is about two and a half hours away from Lewiston.





The Laconia Daily Sun reports Schofield and Lurvey were engaged and had two children together.

The causes of death for the two haven’t been released.

The investigations are ongoing. No other information has been released.