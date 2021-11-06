Ellsworth’s two main schools are experiencing COVID outbreaks, as are 11 other schools in Hancock County.

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School, which at 825 students has the largest enrollment of any school in the county, has identified 33 positive COVID cases among students and staff over the past 30 days, according to the Maine Department of Education.

Elementary schools in neighboring towns also are dealing with outbreaks and have the county’s next highest case counts over the past month — 17 in Trenton and 16 in the town of Hancock. Ellsworth High School, with 5 cases in the past 30 days, is also in outbreak status, according to state officials.





There have been no documented cases in the past month at Hancock County Technical Center in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School has the second highest 30-day case count in Maine, second only to Winslow Elementary School in Kennebec County. The data comes as Maine continues to have a rising number of cases in people under age 20 that is out numbering other age groups, a trend that began in May but began a sharp rise in August, just before school began.

Dan Higgins, superintendent of the Ellsworth school system, said the high school has been in outbreak status for a few weeks and that the K-8 school was categorized in outbreak status last week. He said school officials are maintaining communication with the Maine Department of Education and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as they are monitoring the case counts on a daily basis.

He said all students and staff at Ellsworth schools who test positive have to quarantine for 10 days. Anyone considered a close contact of those people doesn’t necessarily have to stay away from school, but they do have to follow certain protocols depending on whether they are participating in the schools’ pool testing programs and whether they are vaccinated.

Masks are required inside school buildings for both students and staff, he said, and students are being spaced out 3 feet or more from each other as much as possible.

“It is a difficult situation,” Higgins said, acknowledging that many people would prefer to not have to follow such preventative measures. “We still have limited access to the schools.”

Other K-8 schools in Hancock County dealing with outbreaks ranging from fewer than 5 cases to 10 cases are located in Castine, Dedham, Penobscot, Sedgwick and Sullivan. Bucksport Middle School and Bucksport High School also are experiencing outbreaks with 10 or fewer cases.