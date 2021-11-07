After announcing its temporary closure due to staffing shortages last week, a detox center in Hampden is set to reopen on Monday.

New Horizons Detox Center — a 10-bed facility in Hampden and one of the few drug and alcohol detoxification centers outside of Portland — closed late last month due to concerns about not having enough staff to safely watch over patients.

However, Wellspring Inc. — which operates New Horizons — announced on Facebook Thursday that the center would be set to reopen on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. via rolling admission.





When announcing its temporary closure, Suzanne Farley, executive director of Wellspring, said New Horizons would remain closed until it ensured a safe ratio of staff to clients. At the time, a number of people had applied for staffing positions and the center was set to train them, anticipating the reopening of the center sometime in early November, she said.

The closure and subsequent reopening of the center comes as drug overdose deaths in Penobscot County have been on the rise this year, and as health care facilities across the state are struggling to stay fully staffed.