A man suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a car on Commercial Street Monday morning.

The 68-year-old Portland man was hit around 555 Commercial St. by a 51-year-old driver from Livermore Falls, police said.

The Portland man was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed and no names are being released pending the notification of next of kin, police said.

Portland police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.