A 17-year-old boy from New York has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting early Thursday morning in Machias.

“The death is being ruled as a homicide,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

State police are investigating the incident that happened just after midnight on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots near High Street at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, according to Maine State Police. Neighbors had heard what sounded like gunfire or fireworks, but at least one said they thought at the time that it was kids “messing around.”

The sheriff’s department responded to the area but did not locate any people or vehicles that seemed suspicious, Maine State Police said. Police returned to the scene around 8 a.m. Thursday after a woman who lives on High Street saw a deceased male on the lawn as she was leaving her home.

An autopsy on the victim, whose name has not been released, was performed Friday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Anyone who has information about the incident or who saw something in the vicinity of High Street between midnight and 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for the lead detective, Det. Chad Lindsey.

The fatal shooting in Machias is the fourth in the local area in the past two years.

In February 2020, Northfield resident Thomas Bonfanti was arrested on 3 charges of murder after he allegedlly shot three people in Machias, killing two of them, and shot and killed a third person in neighboring Jonesboro.