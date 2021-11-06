This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died while health officials on Saturday reported another 698 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 107,772, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 107,074 on Friday.

Of those, 76,931 have been confirmed positive, while 30,841 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three men and a woman in their 60s and 80s from Franklin, Kennebec and Penobscot counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,207.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,805. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,692 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 5.22 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 805.23.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 503.4, up from 487 the day before, up from 469.6 a week ago and down from 589 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,882 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 21.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,365), Aroostook (4,224), Cumberland (22,596), Franklin (2,533), Hancock (3,070), Kennebec (10,350), Knox (2,171), Lincoln (1,913), Oxford (5,514), Penobscot (12,621), Piscataquis (1,365), Sagadahoc (2,117), Somerset (4,756), Waldo (2,599), Washington (2,058) and York (18,518) counties. Information about where an additional two cases have been reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,815 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 945,909 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 79.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,437,319 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 753,937 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.