A Standish man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a woman in June.

Brandon Libby, 34, was arrested on Friday on a Cumberland County warrant issued on Thursday in connection with the death of Amanda Brown, 29,  in June, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Brown’s body was discovered by deputies of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 at a 35 Dow Road residence following an assault investigation.

Brown was dead when deputies arrived at the residence. An autopsy on Brown’s body found that she died by a gunshot wound that was ruled as a homicide.

Libby and Brown were domestic partners, according to Moss.

A court date has not been set.

Leela Stockley

