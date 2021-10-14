Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Since Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 893 more COVID-19 cases and another eight deaths. The statewide death toll stands at 1,083.

Dire staffing problems have reached the highest levels since the onset of the pandemic at Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center, and as the enforcement of Maine’s vaccination requirement looms, more workers are leaving.





Central Maine Medical Center’s recent decision to suspend pediatric and trauma units is the biggest escalation of diversion tactics that Maine hospitals have employed.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Maine, and specifically stemming outbreaks in designated healthcare facilities to protect patients and healthcare workers, is a legitimate government interest,” Levy said. “For several reasons, the mandate is rationally related to this interest.”

Maine is one of the most vaccinated states. Yet, barely 60 percent of people in Androscoggin and Penobscot counties have gotten the jab.

The new rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November.

The Bangor Daily News hosted a forum Wednesday night to hear from advocates on both sides of the corridor debate.

“Trick-or-treating is probably completely safe,” Dr. Peter Millard, a former epidemiology staffer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

Monroe farmer Noami Brautigam has heard and experienced the effects of climate change, from intense rainfall that washed away entire crops to extreme heat that killed poultry.

The film takes you alongside Jacinta Hunt’s journey as she tries to maintain sobriety and not fall back into her long standing pattern of addiction, specifically to heroin.

The addition of four new classrooms would allow students being taught in portable rooms to move into the school building.

It’s a starting point for some of the park’s oldest trails and memorial paths that feature remarkable stonework.

In other Maine news …

Connecticut man charged with murder in stabbing at Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Handcuffed man gets into front seat of Holden police cruiser and flees

A family of bunnies left out in the cold have turned Dexter Regional High into a rabbit rescue

Hampden middle-school teacher named Maine’s Teacher of the Year

Unusual Maine museum to sell vintage curiosities at auction

Company pursuing a metal mine in the Katahdin region temporarily withdraws rezoning request

High school teams in northern Maine wary of varying mask requirements

Lincoln nursing home slashing number of long-term care beds

Man killed in Standish crash

Man accused of sexually assaulting Portland woman in portable toilet