The potential developer of a metals mine in the Katahdin area withdrew its application for a zoning change required for the project.

That came during a meeting of the state Land Use Planning Commission on Wednesday, which was headed toward rejecting the application, submitted by Ontario-based investment group Wolfden Resources.

In the online meeting, commission member Millard Billings moved for outright denial, noting that staff had found multiple delays and deficiencies in the application.





“This has dragged on forever, and this applicant and all future applicants need to understand the seriousness of request from the staff for information,” Billings said.

Wolfden’s CEO, Ronald Little, called the project a “showcase” operation that would use environmentally benign ways to mine minerals needed by modern technology. He said Wolfden has already invested millions of dollars in the application process.

Little offered to withdraw the petition, which the commission accepted while dropping the motion for denial.

Little says Wolfden will hire technical experts more familiar with Maine’s regulatory structures to help create a new application.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.