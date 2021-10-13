This story will be updated.

Kelsey Stoyanova, who teaches eighth-grade language arts at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden is pictured in an undated photo. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Education

An eighth-grade teacher at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden was named Maine’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 during a surprise ceremony held at the school Wednesday morning.

Kelsey Stoyanova teaches language arts at the middle school, which is part of Regional School Unit 22. Education Commissioner Pender Makin presented the award during the surprise ceremony.





Stoyanova was named one of three finalists for the award in August, along with one other teacher from the same district, Hilary Hoyt, who teaches at Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

Stoyanova was named the 2021 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year in May.

Two students, Tessa Castrucci and Stella Fox, nominated Stoyanova for the honor. Castrucci called her “a teacher that listens to and understands her students while trying to create a space to encourage our interests and push us to be our very best.”

Stoyanova tries to help students foster an authentic love of reading in her classroom by encouraging independent reading, according to the Maine Department of Education.

She has also worked on district efforts to revise the language arts curriculum, as RSU 22’s middle-level language arts curriculum leader. She also serves on the district’s equity in education committee, through which she designed a reading challenge for students and community members that highlighted works by authors from a variety of backgrounds and works that feature characters from a wide range of backgrounds.