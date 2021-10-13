This story will be updated.

Thirteen more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 893 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 95,833, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 94,940.

Of those, 68,339 have been confirmed positive, while 27,494 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Five men and three women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,083. Of those, five were 80 or older and three were in their 70s.

They lived in Cumberland (1), Kennebec (1), Penobscot (3), Somerset (2) and York (1) counties.

Wednesday’s update included COVID-19 data reported to the Maine CDC since Saturday. There was no update on Tuesday because of the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,769. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,743 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 6.67 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 716.02.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 382.9, up from 371 the day before, down from 589.3 a week ago and down from 484.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,614 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 19.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,190), Aroostook (3,577), Cumberland (20,953), Franklin (2,036), Hancock (2,518), Kennebec (9,141), Knox (1,776), Lincoln (1,686), Oxford (4,691), Penobscot (11,364), Piscataquis (1,222), Sagadahoc (1,865), Somerset (3,880), Waldo (2,216), Washington (1,630) and York (17,080) counties. Information about where an additional eight cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 2,050 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 888,742 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,571,733 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 716,570 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the number of Mainers who have recently succumbed to the coronavirus.