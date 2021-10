A Standish man was killed when his pickup truck crashed early Wednesday morning.

Bradley Marean, 58, was driving a maroon 2017 GMC Sierra north on Chadbourne Road, near Luckys Run, in Standish about 4:55 a.m. when he went off the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest in a ditch, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Marean was fatally injured when he was ejected from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.